J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Doda
Two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. The encounter began around 9:50 am during a search and cordon operation in Bajaad village. This operation was jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks earlier this month.
Security forces intensify anti-terrorist operations post attacks
The terrorist attacks that took place on June 11 and 12 resulted in injuries to six security personnel at a joint check post at Chattargalla and a policeman during a gunfight at Kota Top in the Gandoh area. In response, security forces have intensified their anti-terrorist operations, offering ₹5 lakhs each for information leading to the capture of four suspected Pakistani terrorists.
Chinese grenade recovered in Rajouri district
In a related development, a Chinese hand grenade was found in Pind village, located in the Chingus area of Rajouri district. The grenade was discovered by a patrolling party of security forces on Tuesday evening. According to intelligence inputs, around 35-40 foreign terrorists are thought to be active in the Poonch and Rajouri regions, operating in small groups.