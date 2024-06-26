In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to recent terrorist attacks injuring six security personnel in J&K, intensified anti-terrorist operations have led to the killing of two terrorists.

Additionally, a Chinese hand grenade was discovered in Rajouri district, indicating the presence of around 35-40 foreign terrorists in the region.

Additionally, a Chinese hand grenade was discovered in Rajouri district, indicating the presence of around 35-40 foreign terrorists in the region.

A reward of ₹5 lakhs is being offered for information leading to the capture of four suspected Pakistani terrorists.

Gunfight between security forces and terrorists

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Doda

04:42 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. The encounter began around 9:50 am during a search and cordon operation in Bajaad village. This operation was jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks earlier this month.

Operation intensification

Security forces intensify anti-terrorist operations post attacks

The terrorist attacks that took place on June 11 and 12 resulted in injuries to six security personnel at a joint check post at Chattargalla and a policeman during a gunfight at Kota Top in the Gandoh area. In response, security forces have intensified their anti-terrorist operations, offering ₹5 lakhs each for information leading to the capture of four suspected Pakistani terrorists.

Weapon recovery

Chinese grenade recovered in Rajouri district

In a related development, a Chinese hand grenade was found in Pind village, located in the Chingus area of Rajouri district. The grenade was discovered by a patrolling party of security forces on Tuesday evening. According to intelligence inputs, around 35-40 foreign terrorists are thought to be active in the Poonch and Rajouri regions, operating in small groups.