In brief Simplifying... In brief Kejriwal, arrested by the CBI over allegations of soliciting bribes for liquor licenses, has denied the charges, accusing the agency of sensationalizing the issue.

The CBI is seeking a five-day custody of Kejriwal, while the Supreme Court has allowed him to withdraw his plea challenging a stay on his bail order and file a new one.

Amidst this, Kejriwal's arrest has rendered his plea in the Supreme Court moot.

Delhi CM responds to CBI charge in Rouse Avenue Court

'Didn't blame Sisodia...': Kejriwal responds to CBI charge in court

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:39 pm Jun 26, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday denied making statements that blamed his colleague and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. "I have never given any statement saying that Manish Sisodia is guilty. I have given statement that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia & me (Kejriwal) are not guilty," Kejriwal told the city court where he was produced after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, barring a brief period of interim bail granted by the SC for campaigning. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him first, while the CBI formally arrested him on Wednesday. The agencies allege that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. They claim that the AAP received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore, which were used to fund Goa and Punjab's election campaigns.

Statement

'CBI sensationalizing the issue...': Kejriwal

Notably, the CBI arrested Kejriwal after questioning him for two days back-to-back. The CM was presented before the Rouse Avenue Court. This came after the federal agency said it needed his custodial interrogation. In his statement before the court, Kejriwal said, "CBI's motive is to defame us. I have never issued any such statement. They are sensationalizing the issue. CBI's idea is to give sensational headlines to the media that Kejriwal shifted the entire blame on Manish Sisodia."

Custody request

CBI seeks five-day custody of Kejriwal

The CBI has requested five-day custody of Kejriwal, with a decision on this request expected soon. In response to criticism from Kejriwal's lawyers regarding the timing of their actions, the federal agency stated it could have acted against the Delhi Chief Minister at any time, "even during elections," but chose to act only with the court's permission. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court stay on bail was rendered moot by his arrest.

Bail plea

Supreme Court allows Kejriwal to withdraw plea, file new one

Meanwhile, the SC on Wednesday granted permission to Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the Delhi HC's interim stay on his bail order. It also permitted Kejriwal, represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to file a fresh petition. To recall, Kejriwal was granted regular bail by the Rouse Avenue Court on June 20 on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. However, the ED contested the bail ruling in HC, which stayed it, prompting Kejriwal to move the SC.