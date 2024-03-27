Next Article

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 over a suspected money laundering case

Kejriwal will disclose where 'so-called liquor scam' money is: Wife

By Chanshimla Varah 03:16 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story In a rare public appearance, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said her husband will reveal in court where the money from the "so-called liquor scam" is on Thursday. The brief riposte came after Sunita met her husband at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 over a suspected money laundering case tied to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He will remain in custody until his court appearance.

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener came just days before the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. His arrest has sparked debate over whether it will lead to Kejriwal and the AAP's downfall or propel them to a stronger national position ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

No evidence found in ED raids, claims Kejriwal's wife

During her press conference, Sunita stated that despite over 250 ED raids related to the alleged scam, no illicit money has been discovered. "They raided (ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish) Sisodia... they raided (Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh... they raided (former Health Minister Satyendar) Jain. But they did not find even one paise," she said. She confidently declared that her husband will "reveal everything in court on March 28" and provide evidence concerning the money from the purported liquor scam.

AAP flags massive electoral bond donation by Sharat Chandra Reddy

To recall, last week, Delhi minister Atishi said that the "money trail," which the probe agency specified in its case against Kejriwal, can be tracked back to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The allegations came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released data on the electoral bonds. According to its data, Sarath Chandra Reddy, owner of Aurobindo Pharma, who later turned approver in the case, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs. 52 crore, of which 66% went to the BJP.

What is the Delhi excise policy case

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. "This policy was...drafted considering the favors to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with (former AAP communications in-charge) Vijay Nair, (Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia and members-representatives of the South Group," the ED alleged. The ED said that the AAP benefited from the policy and used Rs. 45 crore from that for the Goa elections.