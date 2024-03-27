Next Article

Ghosh will go up against TMC's Kirti Azad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

BJP seeks Dilip Ghosh's clarification for 'father' jibe at Mamata

By Chanshimla Varah 11:08 am Mar 27, 202411:08 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to its MP, Dilip Ghosh, for a controversial remark he made against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party has asked Ghosh to explain why he referred to Banerjee in such a manner and to apologize. Ghosh ignited a political storm on Tuesday after he was heard mocking Banerjee in a purported video clip. Shortly after, the TMC flagged Ghosh's comments to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Context

Why does this story matter?

In its complaint to the ECI, the TMC said that Ghosh violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making personal remarks. Citing a clause in the poll code that states that "no political party or candidate should...make any statement that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person...that may be malicious or offend decency and morality," the TMC urged the ECI to immediately take action against Ghosh.

Statement

Will reply to official notice: Ghosh

Reacting to the notice, Ghosh told reporters that this was not the first time that he had faced a controversy over his statement, "because I speak in front of those who commit injustice". "Many, including the party, said I used unparliamentary language, if it is so then I express my sadness at it...I will give an official reply to the notice," said the BJP leader.

Ghosh's remark

What did Ghosh say against Banerjee

While addressing reporters in Durgapur, Ghosh stated that wherever Banerjee goes, she refers to herself as the state's daughter, which is why "she must identify her own father." "When Didi goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father." Ghosh said. "It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," the BJP MP allegedly said.

TMC's response

TMC accuses Ghosh of misogyny and disrespect

In response, the TMC called Ghosh a "disgrace in the name of political leadership," accusing him of having "zero respect for the women of Bengal." The party also referenced Ghosh's controversial remarks about Goddess Durga in 2021, stating that he had "wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy." "Lord Ram was an emperor. Some consider him an avatar (incarnation). We know the names of his ancestors. Do we know the same about Durga?" Ghosh had said back in 2021.

Twitter Post

Check out TMC's full statement here

Lok Sabha polls

Ghosh up against TMC's Kirti Azad in LS polls

The controversial MP will go up against TMC's Kirti Azad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Azad was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. This follows the BJP's surprise move to shift Ghosh's constituency on Sunday. He will now contest from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency instead of Medinipur, where he previously won five years ago.