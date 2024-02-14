The prohibitory orders are in place until Monday

Section 144 in Bengal's Sandeshkhali after BJP workers-cops clash

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:51 pm Feb 14, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The West Bengal government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in seven gram panchayats of the state until Monday (February 19). This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with police in North 24 Parganas district after they were stopped from taking out protests against alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali gram panchayat. Tension gripped Bengal, earlier, after local women accused Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of land grabbing, forced labor, and violence.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali hogged the headlines for protests against Sheikh, popularly known as the "betaj badshah"(or brazen king) of Sandeshkhali, for his influence and alleged atrocities. Locals have been demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his aides. They also held protests and vandalized the leaders' properties. On Saturday, the protests escalated when local women, armed with lathis, camped around the police station. Several locals allege Hazra and Sardar "tortured" them, snatched their land, and made them work without pay.

Allegations

BJP alleged TMC workers involved in rape cases

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the TMC members had been sexually assaulting women in Sandeshkhali for months. He identified Sheikh, Hazra, and Sardar as the culprits and demanded their arrest. "If they do not arrest them in Sandeshkhali, how will the women in Sandeshkhali gain confidence?" Majumdar asked. Separately, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of permitting such crimes and questioned Sheikh's whereabouts.

Watch: Heavy security outside BJP leader's hotel

TMC response

TMC minister accused BJP of conspiracy

In response to the BJP protest, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja has accused the party of plotting to cause unrest in Sandeshkhali. Panja claimed that Irani's "provocative statements" in a press release in Delhi, along with BJP workers and supporters led by Majumdar throwing stones at police, were all part of a coordinated plan. However, the BJP has said that the enforcement of Section 144 and the ongoing investigations into the allegations highlight the tense atmosphere prevailing in the region.

In court

Calcutta High Court takes cognizance of allegations

The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, has taken suo motu cognizance of the allegations made by women in Sandeshkhali. The court issued orders for notices to be sent to state authorities seeking their responses regarding the incidents and the actions taken. The TMC has, however, maintained that the situation in Sandeshkhali was calm and under control.

Government's response

10-member team formed to investigate allegations

To address these allegations, the West Bengal government, under the leadership of CM Banerjee, established a 10-member team headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank woman officer. Furthermore, a senior officer urged women to report any complaints to the police, ensuring that strong legal action would be taken. The West Bengal Women's Commission team, led by chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay, also visited Sandeshkhali and spoke with women who claimed they were sexually harassed by the fugitive TMC leader and his supporters.