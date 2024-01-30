Punishment

Court qualifies BJP leader's killing as 'rarest of rare' crime

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge VG Sreedevi. The prosecution has sought maximum sentence for the convicts, describing them as a "trained killer squad." The court also detailed the brutal and heinous nature of the crime, where the victim was murdered in front of his mother, infant, and wife. The judge qualified it as a "rarest of the rare" crime.

Verdict

8 PFI men directly involved in crime: Court

On January 20, the court found that eight out of the 15 suspects in the case were directly involved in the crime. Four of them came armed to kill Sreenivasan, the court said. Their goal was to keep him from fleeing and prevent anyone from entering the residence after hearing his screams, it observed. The court also convicted three people of planning his assassination.

2021 murder

BJP leader killed in his home

Sreenivasan was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, allegedly by activists affiliated with PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He was BJP's Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha state secretary then. His murder took place hours after SDPI leader KS Shan was killed by a gang on December 18, 2021, while on his way home in Alappuzha.

Banned in 2022

What is PFI?

PFI is an extremist group created by members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The PFI was banned on September 28, 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier said that PFI trains people to commit terrorist activities, and causes communal divides.