Rescue ops

Warships ensure safety, security across Indian Ocean region: Officials

According to the statement from the Indian Navy, the warship intercepted the vessel and followed established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to compel the pirates to safely release the crew. Marine commandos participated in the operation to safely rescue the crew of the fishing boat, defense officials said. "Indian navy warships are deployed all around the Indian Ocean region to provide safety and security in the area," officials added.

Fishing vessel Iman

Sunday night's rescue operation

On Sunday night, "INS Sumitra, deployed on anti-piracy operations along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding the hijacking of an Iranian flagged fishing vessel Iman," an official said. The fishing vessel — Iman — had been boarded by pirates and the 17 crew members were taken as hostages. The vessel was subsequently sanitized and released for onward transit.

Fire fighting

INS Visakhapatnam's response to missile strike on commercial tanker

The Indian Navy's reaction to the recent incident comes just days after its warship INS Visakhapatnam successfully put out a fire on a commercial oil tanker. The tanker, with 22 Indian crew members, was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden. Following a distress call from the vessel, the Indian Navy dispatched its missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam to provide assistance.

Security threat

Resurgence of pirate raids in Indian Ocean raise concern

The situation off Somalia has raised concerns about a potential resurgence of piracy in the Indian Ocean. This comes amid a separate surge of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting vessels linked to Israel. International naval forces have shifted focus northward, leaving a security gap that pirates could exploit. To recall, in December, the first successful case of Somali piracy since 2017 was reported.