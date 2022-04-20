India

INS Vagsheer launched today, sixth Scorpene-class submarine in India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 20, 2022, 09:48 pm 2 min read

INS Vagsheer launched on Mumbai is set to bolster the country's naval defense.

Indian Navy's sixth Scorpene-class submarine, INS Vagsheer, was launched on Wednesday in Mumbai. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar presented the submarine before the huge gathering of officials and defense personnel. While the submarine is intended to bolster the country's naval defense, it will be subjected to extensive trials and testing in both the port and at the sea before being commissioned into the Navy.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is looking to solidify its naval defense with the launch of Vagsheer.

The development comes amid increasing forays by China into the Indian Ocean region.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), which built the submarine, is India's leading defense public sector undertaking shipyard.

This is notably in line with the government's current push for 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Name What does 'Vagsheer' mean?

INS Vagsheer is named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first submarine 'Vagsheer' was commissioned in December 1974 and was decommissioned in April 1997. The new submarine launched on Wednesday is an incarnated form of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance, a ship never ceases to exist.

Details What is the submarine capable of doing?

The warfare vessel is "unmatched" and can attack with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles whether below or on the surface, the ministry said. Scorpene submarines can carry out a variety of operations such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, information gathering, mine laying, area monitoring, etc., the ministry added. It said that the vessel will hence add huge value to the force.

Information Technological advances of INS Vagsheer

The submarine has been designed using cutting-edge technology, giving it stealth features including advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, and a hydrodynamically optimized shape, the ministry said. The vessel has the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

Submarines Which submarines were launched by MDL in Scorpene series?

The MDL has so far launched six submarines in the series including INS Kalvari (2015), INS Khanderi (2017), and INS Karanj (2018). The fourth submarine, INS Vela, was launched in May 2019 and is scheduled to be delivered to the Indian Navy in November 2021. The fifth, the INS Vagir, was launched in November 2020, and it is currently undergoing port trials.