Israel used 'most destructive' 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:07 pm Dec 23, 202307:07 pm

Israel reportedly used most destructive 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza

Israel allegedly used one of its biggest and most destructive bombs in areas it designated "safe" for civilians in the Gaza Strip during the first six weeks of its war against Hamas. Citing visual evidence, The New York Times reported the Jewish nation used 2,000-pound (907kg) bombs in a southern Gaza area where civilians were urged to flee earlier. Experts say bombs of this size are used by Western militaries but are "almost never" dropped in "densely populated areas anymore."

Why does this story matter?

The war in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took roughly 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded to the attack by launching a multi-pronged military aggression in Gaza, killing over 20,000 Palestinians so far. Significantly, the war has also triggered a severe humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-controlled strip.

Report reveals over 200 bomb craters in southern Gaza

With the help of an artificial intelligence tool to scrutinize satellite imagery of bomb craters in southern Gaza, the NYT report said its reporters found craters measuring roughly 40 feet across or larger. According to experts, these can typically be created only by detonating the 2,000-pound (907kg) bombs. The report also said that nearly 208 craters were identified in satellite imagery and drone footage, but some are "likely to have been missed."

Know about Israel's arsenal of bombs

Reportedly, Israel possesses both 2,000-pound (907kg) MK-84 and 250-pound (110kg) GBU-39 bombs. The GBU-39 is a precise bomb and can hit underground targets, which is key for Israel as it dismantles Hamas's tunnel network. With an explosive capacity of 37 pounds (around 16.8kg), it can kill or injure anyone in a 1,000ft radius upon detonation in open areas. Moreover, the MK-84 has 25 times more explosive power and a blast radius that is thrice that of the GBU-39.

How Israeli spokesperson responded to bombing claims

When asked about the use of the 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza's civilian areas, an Israeli military spokesperson reportedly dismissed "questions of this kind." Speaking to NYT, the top official also said that Israel's "priority" was "destroying Hamas," and these questions will be looked into "later." Israel "takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm," the spokesperson added.

Israel blows up 'subterranean Gaza terror city'

On Saturday, Israel announced it blew up what it said was a "subterranean terror city" under a central Gaza City square used to scheme the October 7 attacks. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it unraveled "terrorist infrastructure" below Palestine Square in the city center. It also shared visuals of explosions destroying the underground facility.