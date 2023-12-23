UN Security Council passes resolution to boost Gaza aid delivery

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:14 pm Dec 23, 202303:14 pm

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has passed a resolution to boost aid delivery in war-struck Gaza as Israel broadened its ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled strip. The New York-headquartered council passed the resolution, moved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday (local time) on aid delivery with 13 votes in favor and none against it. However, the United States (US) and Russia abstained from voting on the resolution.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel retaliated by launching a multi-pronged military aggression in the strip, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians so far. The war in Gaza has also triggered a major humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Know about UNSC's resolution on Gaza aid

The UNSC voted to approve a resolution that demanded all parties in the Israel-Hamas conflict permit the immediate, unhindered, and safe delivery of humanitarian assistance across Gaza at scale. However, the resolution dropped its original call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" in Gaza. The reworked text was negotiated during a week and a half of "high-level diplomacy" by the US and the UAE on behalf of Arab nations and others.

How Israel, Hamas reacted to UNSC's resolution

Reacting to the resolution, Israel's UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, said the security council should have focused more on securing the release of hostages instead of just giving attention to "aid mechanisms." Meanwhile, Hamas reportedly labeled the resolution as "insufficient" to fulfill the needs of Gaza and said it also ignored the calls for an end to "Israel's aggression" in the strip.

Israel-Hamas war triggers crisis in Gaza

According to the United Nations (UN), over half a million people are starving in Gaza because not enough food has entered the besieged territory since the start of the conflict. Due to the Jewish nation's continuous airstrikes and ground operations, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are reportedly crammed into shelters and tent camps as winter descends.

Meanwhile, Israel blows up 'subterranean Gaza terror city'

On the other hand, Israel said it blew up what it claimed was a "subterranean terror city" under a central Gaza City square used to plot the October 7 attack. Per the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it uncovered "terrorist infrastructure" below Palestine Square in the city center. The IDF also shared a video of explosions destroying the underground hiding places, lengthy tunnels, and offices belonging to Hamas's senior military and political leaders in the city.

Check out video shared by IDF

Recalling Macron flagging Israel's ongoing Gaza aggression

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron flagged Israel's military aggression in Gaza on Wednesday and batted for truce talks for a "humanitarian ceasefire." While acknowledging the Jewish nation's right to defend itself, he stated, "Can't let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately."