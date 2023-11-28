Israel-Hamas truce extended by 2 days, more hostages releasing today

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

More hostages will be released by Hamas as the Gaza truce has been extended

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office received a list of the fifth batch of hostages set to be freed by Hamas on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported. This came as the four-day Gaza truce—supposed to end on Monday—was extended by two days. Qatar's United Nations (UN) Ambassador, Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, confirmed the extension. Notably, Qatar and Egypt mediated the ceasefire. Meanwhile, several Arab countries and the European Union pitched for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Why does this story matter?

The four-day truce between Hamas and Israel was originally supposed to end on Monday night. However, the United States (US)—which is endorsing Israel in the conflict—and several other countries pushed to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza. Notably, Hamas took around 240 hostages and killed 1,200 civilians during its surprise October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Israel then launched retaliatory strikes in Gaza, killing nearly 15,000 Palestinians.

Captive releases under truce agreement

The fresh list provided by Hamas reportedly contained the names of 10 Israeli hostages. Since the truce began, it has released 69 Israeli and foreign captives, while Israel released 150 Palestinian prisoners. The Israel Prison Service also confirmed that 33 Palestinians were freed on Monday from the Ofer prison in the West Bank and another detention center in Jerusalem, per Al-Jazeera. Notably, Israel has agreed to extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional captives released by Hamas.

Aid trucks enter Gaza amid civilian crisis

The truce agreement also allowed more aid trucks into Gaza, where civilians face shortages of drinking water, food, medicine, and fuel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the truce extension as "a glimpse of hope and humanity." However, he stressed only two more days were insufficient to meet Gaza's aid needs. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that the four-day pause in hostilities enabled humanitarian aid groups to assist 1.8 million internally displaced people in Gaza.

US welcomed extension of Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, the White House welcomed the extended truce in fighting in Gaza and said President Joe Biden has been "deeply engaged," speaking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and Netanyahu. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon visit the Middle East and Europe again. He will likely discuss the efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages. He will also push for humanitarian assistance to Gaza and Israel's right to defend itself while protecting civilians.

Arab countries, EU leaders push for 2-state solution

Meanwhile, several Arab nations and the European Union have agreed to push for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The leaders gathered at the Union for the Mediterranean summit in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday (local time). The two-state solution involves the establishment of an independent Palestine alongside that of Israel. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that the Palestinian Authority should rule Gaza, asserting it was the only "viable solution," per Reuters.

Destruction of homes, casualties in Gaza

Over 14,800 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory attacks on the Palestinian enclave following Hamas's October 7 attacks on southern Israel. The intense bombing destroyed 46,000 homes and damaged over 234,000, amounting to 60% of Gaza's entire housing stock, according to a UN report. Despite the truce extension, Israel remains committed to crushing Hamas militarily and has warned that its war on Gaza will resume, potentially expanding its air, land, and sea offensive.