Court allows Hindu side to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:33 pm Jan 31, 202403:33 pm

What's the story A Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The court instructed the receiver to arrange for the Hindu side to perform puja, with a pujari nominated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. According to the court order, Hindu devotees are allowed to offer prayers at the now-sealed "Vyas Ka Tekhana."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu outfits assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi mosque, were built by Muslim invaders by demolishing Hindu temples. After its formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fomented the matter during the 1980s and 1990s, highlighting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, some Hindu priests allegedly rejected those claims by right-wing organizations—especially over the Gyanvapi dispute—blaming them for inciting communal tensions.

Reactions

Pooja to start within 7 days: Hindu side lawyer

While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The district administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja." Meanwhile, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's counsel Akhlaque Ahmad said that he would challenge the order in the higher court.

ASI survey

Findings of 'Hindu temple' emerged in ASI report

Last week, the Varanasi district court opted to provide both litigants with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Advocate Jain had said that the ASI survey affirms the presence of a substantial Hindu temple predating the construction of the current structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Scientific survey

Petition in SC seeking ASI survey of mosque

The district court's directive follows a petition filed by four Hindu women in the Supreme Court, requesting excavation and a scientific survey of a sealed portion of the mosque. "It is submitted that for a proper and effective investigation, it is necessary that the ASI may be directed to undertake necessary excavation...around the Shivlingam...for determining the nature of Shivlingam," the petition stated.