The tunnel was discovered during a combing operation by security forces

Security forces uncover 130-meter-long bunker made by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Jan 31, 2024

What's the story Security forces on Wednesday uncovered a tunnel, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, allegedly dug up by Maoists as part of their guerrilla warfare tactics, reports said. This discovery comes a day after three security personnel were killed in an encounter with the Maoists in the Bastar region. The 130-meter-long and six-foot-deep tunnel was discovered during a joint combing operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Dantewada's District Reserve Guard (DRG), reports said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Maoists have holed up in the Bastar region for years and have been warring with security forces over controlling the region. The discovery of the tunnel is being considered a strategically significant development. A security official said that although they had previously received intelligence regarding a tunnel being constructed by the Maoists, this is the first time it has been discovered.

Ambushed

Security forces attacked during combing operation

According to officials, the search operation was launched after receiving a tip-off about the presence of Maoists near the Indravati River. By the time security personnel reached the location, the Maoists had already fled. The personnel destroyed three camps and were on their way back when they were ambushed. Officials said, the Maoists were carrying weapons like Barrel Grenade Launchers, AK47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR guns. Although the security forces retaliated, the assailants escaped using the forest as a cover.

Twitter Post

Naxal tunnel in Dantewada

After the encounter

Spikes, pressure cooker bomb also recovered

After the encounter, officials stated that the forces recovered spikes and a pressure cooker bomb resembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the site. Officials said, Maoists had fired crudely made rocket-shaped barrels at the paramilitary force. While combing the area, the security forces discovered the tunnel, a short distance from the ambush site. They also destroyed some monuments made in memory of the Maoists killed by the forces.

On Tuesday

3 CRPF personnel killed

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, including two from the specialized Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), were killed in an encounter with Maoists on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. Tekulagudem village, where Tuesday's encounter took place, was also the site of another encounter in 2021 that left 23 soldiers dead. The incident took place hours after a new security camp was established in the village, which is 616 kilometers from state capital Raipur, the Indian Express reported.