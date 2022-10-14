India

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects 'carbon dating of shivling' plea

The Gyanvapi case hogged the headline this year especially after an alleged 'shivling' was found inside the mosque complex.

A Varanasi court on Friday rejected the plea by Hindu petitioners seeking a scientific probe on shivling which was reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex during a survey. The court was hearing a plea filed by four Hindu women demanding the scientific probe and carbon dating of shivling. They had also sought the right to worship within the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The Gyanvapi row infamously said to be India's 'Babri Mosque 2.0' has been in the headlines this year. In May, the court had ordered to seal the area inside the mosque where a shivling was allegedly found, but the management said it is part of the wazukhana's foundation. Later, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to protect Muslims' access and right to offer namaz.