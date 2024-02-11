TMC has suspended leader after protests against land grabbing and atrocities

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan
Feb 11, 2024

What's the story The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suspended a zilla parishad member, Uttam Sardar, from the party for six years after complaints of atrocities by locals in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Senior party leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates Sardar and Shibo Prasad Hazra have been accused of land grabbing, forced labor, and violence against workers in Sandeshkhali village. This led to protests, and the unrest prompted authorities to enforce prohibitory measures and suspension of internet services in the area.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali hogged the headlines for protests against Sheikh, popularly known as the 'betaj badshah' (or brazen king) of Sandeshkhali, for his influence and alleged atrocities. Locals have been demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his aides. They also held protests and vandalized the leaders' properties. On Saturday, the protests escalated when local women, armed with lathis, camped around the police station. Several locals allege Hazra and Sardar "tortured" them, snatched their land, and made them work without pay.

Protests

Violent protests prompt arrests, leader's suspension

A female TMC booth president told The Indian Express, "Villagers have finally found the guts to speak up against local leaders who have been terrorizing them under the patronage of Shahjahan Sheikh." The protests against TMC leaders turned violent on Saturday after which at least 15 people were arrested, including Sardar. While Sardar was arrested after his suspension from the party, Sheikh, who is also a zilla parishad member in the North 24 Parganas district, is allegedly absconding.

Allegations

Land grabbing, forced labor allegations

Locals alleged that Sardar and Hazra "controlled" everything in Sandeshkhali, per reports. They are accused of seizing land from villagers, forcing them into unpaid manual labor, and even assaulting them when they demanded their wages, per IE. An elderly man accused Sardar of taking his 1.98-acre property without compensation. The booth president also alleged that local women were being forced to attend late-night party meetings. She said that the police were lenient on the accused TMC leaders.

Background

Sheikh's absence raises questions among supporters

As the anger simmers in Sadeshkahli, Sheikh's disappearance has raised questions among his supporters, with many wondering why he remains in hiding. "If he has not done anything, then why is he hiding? He must prove his innocence or surrender before a court," a local shop owner Bablu Mondal questioned. Notably, Sheikh is also wanted in connection with a ration distribution scam and was accused of attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a search operation on his premises in January.

Reactions

BJP alleges police protection for Sheikh, seeks Centre's intervention

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the police of protecting Sheikh and has called for the Centre's intervention in the region. BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting assistance. On Saturday, a BJP delegation was also stopped from entering Sandeshkhali due to Section 144 prohibitory orders. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the governor and requested his intervention, announcing plans to visit Sandeshkhali with other MLAs on Monday.