By Snehadri Sarkar 03:44 pm Dec 02, 202303:44 pm

ED files chargesheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a 60-page chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy scam case in Delhi. According to reports, the prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under numerous sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is a supplementary chargesheet in the case, as the ED had previously filed about five such complaints.

Ongoing probe in Delhi liquor policy case

Probe agencies have alleged that the AAP benefitted from the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. The Arvind Kejriwal administration introduced the policy in November 2021. Under this, the Delhi government withdrew from the alcohol trade, allowing only private operators to run liquor stores. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleged irregularities and ordered a probe into the policy. Besides Singh, ex-Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been arrested in the case.