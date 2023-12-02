4 Manipuris beaten, kicked by group of people in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah 03:08 pm Dec 02, 202303:08 pm

4 people from Manipur were assaulted by group of men in Delhi

A man from Manipur, including his wife, sister, and a family friend, were brutally assaulted by a group of eight to nine people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night. The victims were allegedly assaulted while assisting two men and a woman who claimed to have a dead phone battery and needed help booking a cab to Munirka in south Delhi.

Group pulled my hair, tried to drag me: Woman

Things took a dark turn when the man who requested assistance began making explicit remarks about the man's wife and sister. "When we objected to their behavior, they became aggressive, called some eight-nine of their friends, and started beating us," the man said. The man's wife, meanwhile, alleged that the group pulled her hair, kicked her on the ground, and tried to drag her.

FIR filed in the matter

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Friday night against several unknown accused, according to a Sunlight Colony police officer. Among the charges are sexual assault. While there is no official confirmation that the victims are from the Meitei community, several posts on X claim that they are and that the attackers are from the Kuki tribe.

