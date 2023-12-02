Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Nagarjuna Sagar Dam's security given to CRPF

1/6

India 3 min read

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Nagarjuna Sagar Dam's security given to CRPF

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:54 pm Dec 02, 202312:54 pm

CRPF given Nagarjuna Sagar Dam security amid fresh tension over Andhra-Telangana water dispute

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been handed over the security of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam after tensions between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana intensified over the share of Krishna waters, Deccan Chronicle reported. This comes a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a virtual meeting with officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The dam remains a point of contention between the two states, with Telangana accusing Andhra of unlawfully taking control of the dam and releasing water.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This dispute dates back to 1956 when the Gentlemen's Agreement was signed between Telangana and Andhra leaders before the formation of Andhra Pradesh. One of its provisions was the protection of Telangana's interests concerning the utilization of water resources as per global treaties. However, the major control of the irrigation facilities remained with Andhra even after the state's bifurcation, which was opposed by Telangana, claiming the state was entitled to 70% of Krishna waters.

3/6

Have taken water that belongs to state: Andhra minister

According to NDTV, Andhra Pradesh Police personnel allegedly took charge of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam just hours before Telangana polls began and started releasing water, leading to tensions between the two states. Later, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu claimed they had only taken water that belonged to the state. "We have not flouted any treaty. 66% of Krishna water belongs to Andhra Pradesh and 34% to Telangana. This water is rightfully ours," Rambabu told the media.

4/6

Telangana accuses Andhra of creating law and order problems

During the teleconference with Bhalla, Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said that Andhra Pradesh forcefully took over Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and released water, which led to law and order issues. She alleged Andhra cleverly used the Telangana Assembly election timing for the act as the entire administration was preoccupied. Kumari emphasized that Andhra's unilateral decision to release water from Nagarjuna Sagar to itself could cause water supply problems for nearly two crore people in and around Telangana's capital Hyderabad.

5/6

Union home secretary asked to maintain status quo

Kumari proposed that the status quo maintained over the past decade should continue. In response, Bhalla announced that, for now, CRPF personnel will control the dam. It will also ensure that both sides are getting water as per the deal. Representatives from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), and senior officials from Telangana's police and irrigation departments also attended the meeting.

6/6

Know about agreement over water share

Although there is no mention of water shares in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the two states agreed to share water in the 34:66 (Telangana: AP) ratio as an ad hoc arrangement in 2015, with a yearly review. The arrangement in the act was only for the management of water resources by setting up two boards: the KRMB and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). However, the KRMB continued the same ratio year after year, despite opposition from Telangana.