Can't become Vishwaguru if Manipur, Nuh…: Kejriwal

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 15, 2023 | 03:02 pm 3 min read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned how India will become Vishwaguru if conflicts such as those in Manipur and Haryana's Nuh continue

In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal questioned how India will become "Vishwaguru' if conflicts such as those in Manipur and Haryana's Nuh continue. Calling for communal harmony, he also pushed for free education, electricity, and healthcare in the country and urged citizens to work toward making India a developed nation.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since coming to power, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been touting India as "Vishwaguru" or the leader of the world and the mother of democracy. However, the violent episodes in Manipur and Nuh have not just tarnished India's image but caused destruction and left the society deeply divided. Moreover, the government's response has evoked criticism from several quarters, including the courts.

Brother taking up arms against brother: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, "Manipur is burning. A brother has taken up arms against another brother. In Haryana too, we saw two communities fighting. Who is benefitting from all these? How will India become Vishwaguru? We are saying every day that India will become Vishwaguru." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for peace in Manipur, saying that it was the only path to a resolution.

Only speeches will not make India superpower: Kejriwal

Kejriwal continued, "Suppose a family where after the father's death, his four wards are fighting for the father's money. Can this family progress? No, they will even deplete what their father earned. If we want to become Vishwaguru, then 140 crore people of the country should remain like a family." He added, "Only speeches will not help India become a superpower."

'AAP government faced Delhi floods with Centre's help'

Referring to the recent floods in Delhi due to the Yamuna River in spate, Kejriwal said, "All Delhiites, along with the AAP government and with the assistance of the Central government, faced this situation." The remark came as the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at loggerheads. Recently, Parliament passed a bill reducing the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats.

Kejriwal bats for free quality education, healthcare

In his speech, Kejriwal also said that quality education can be imparted to the country's 17 crore kids at a cost of just Rs. 7.5 lakh crore. He said, "Rs. 6 lakh crore will be required for the development of 10 lakh government schools...Rs. 2 lakh crore to provide free healthcare." He added, "This type of expenditure is nothing for a country like India."

