Context

Why does this story matter?

Odisha has been under the BJD government since 2000, granting CM Patnaik the longest incumbency. The two parties were in alliance for over a decade from 1998 to 2009. There is no alliance between the two parties at present. However, recently, both parties have often supported each other's decision. Underscoring the same, Congress has accused both the parties of being in a "live-in" relationship for years.

Details

BJD is BJP's 'brand ambassador': Congress

Kumar claimed that the BJD is not just an ally, but the "brand ambassador and partner-in-life" of the BJP. He accused the BJD of quietly supporting the BJP-led government in controversial decisions, such as farm laws, demonetisation, and GST implementation. "They roam holding hands in Delhi's Lodhi Garden, and stage drama of political opponents in Odisha," Kumar said. Invitations were sent out for the wedding and the ceremony was performed with all pomp and show, drum beats, sweets and rituals.

Twitter Post

Congress's press conference for the 'wedding'

What Next?

BJP & BJD dismiss Congress' remarks

BJP spokesperson Biranchi Tripathy brushed off Congress's mock wedding and said: "They are doing such drama to prove their existence." BJD leader Bhupindar Singh defended his party by saying they supported the Centre on various issues during both UPA and NDA governments, keeping Odisha's people in mind. Singh said while the BJP alleges a partnership between BJD and Congress, Congress claims an alliance between BJD and BJP. "It means, our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is getting stronger," he said.