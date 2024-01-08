CM Biren Singh blames 'Free Movement Regime' for Manipur unrest

1/7

Politics 3 min read

CM Biren Singh blames 'Free Movement Regime' for Manipur unrest

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:46 pm Jan 08, 202409:46 pm

Manipur chief minister blames 'Free Movement Regime' along Myanmar border for violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has attacked the previous governments at the Centre for neglecting the northeastern state and its concerns over the long border shared with Myanmar. He indirectly targeted the previous governments led by the Congress. Speaking to NDTV about the violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, Singh urged the Centre to scrap the contentious "Free Movement Regime." Illegal immigrants from Myanmar and the alleged "narco-terrorism" have been blamed for the unrest.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The border between India and Myanmar runs nearly 1,650km through Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The Free Movement Regime (FMR) is a mutually agreed arrangement between neighboring nations. It allows tribes living along the border region on either side to travel up to 16km inside the other country without a visa. Notably, Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and tribal communities for almost eight months, which has claimed the lives of nearly 200 people.

3/7

Singh demands fencing along Myanmar border

"I'm not blaming other central governments, but (those in rule) from 1947-49 (when Manipur merged with India)," Singh told NDTV. Noting Manipur shared a 390km border with Myanmar, he added, "Communities on this side and that are the same tribe." "If there had been fencing and a pass system, there wouldn't have been problems," he alleged. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader argued the previous governments' neglect led to the ongoing violence between Meiteis and tribal Kukis in the state.

4/7

Still no security at Myanmar border: CM Singh

Without explicitly naming anyone, the Manipur CM further claimed that the central government at that time "left us alone," in a veiled reference to the Congress. Moreover, Singh also claimed that there is still no security besides the Assam Rifles at the Myanmar border. "But, they (Assam Rifles) can't handle both counter-insurgency and guard the border. And now we have (militants) camped inside our borders," the CM stated.

5/7

Singh's earlier comments on border issue

It is worth recalling that CM Singh highlighted the need to cancel or modify the Free Movement Regime and to fence the border with Myanmar in September 2023, too. Furthermore, Singh had flagged that there were instances of individuals from Myanmar trying to take advantage of the FMR policy to enter the northeastern state illegally.

6/7

What is Free Movement Regime?

The Free Movement Regime was initially put in place in 1970. It was later reimplemented in 2018 as part of the BJP-led central government's Act East Policy at a time when diplomatic relations between Naypyidaw and New Delhi were on the upswing. Interestingly, the FMR was set to be enforced in 2017 by the BJP government but was deferred amid the Rohingya refugee crisis that erupted in August that year.

7/7

Know about Manipur violence

Kukis and Meiteis have been at war in Manipur since May last year over the latter's demands for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which will also allow their settlement in hill areas. Meitis have also accused Kuki insurgents of alleged "cross-border narco-terrorism" from Bangladesh and Myanmar. While Meiteis dominate valley areas, tribal Kukis and Nagas—concentrated in hill areas—are concerned about losing ancestral lands if the former's ST status demand is approved. Meiteis constitute about 53% of the northeastern state's population.