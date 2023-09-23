Manipur: Internet ban revoked, 'free movement regime' with Myanmar next

India

Manipur: Internet ban revoked, 'free movement regime' with Myanmar next

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 23, 2023 | 03:06 pm 2 min read

Manipur government has restored internet and may end 'free movement' with Myanmar also

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday announced the lifting of the internet ban in the state, following improvements in the situation after ethnic clashes erupted on May 3. Singh also emphasized his commitment to addressing concerns related to "illegal immigrants" in Manipur and securing the India-Myanmar border. He said the government would reconsider the "free movement regime" (FMR), which permits residents living close to the India-Myanmar border to traverse 16 kilometers into each other's territories without formal documentation.

Watch: Singh announces move at press conference

Singh advocates ending FMR along Myanmar border

CM Singh announced the restoration of mobile internet in Manipur during a press conference in Imphal on Saturday. He said the internet services were suspended in the aftermath of the ethnic violence to fight the dissemination of fake news, propaganda, and hate speech. "As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumors and videos, photos, and messages which might affect the law and order situation of the state, the state government imposed a ban on the internet," Singh said.

Security forces weren't guarding border properly: Singh

Singh stated that the government will continue to combat the influx of "illegal immigrants" and emphasized the need for a complete border fence between India and Myanmar. He claimed that the border was not adequately protected by the security forces. Instead of being stationed at zero point, they were discovered guarding the frontier 14 to 15 kilometers within Indian territory, he added. "The Union Home Ministry has taken steps to fence 60km of the international border in Manipur," he said.

Government appeals for illegal weapon surrender

Moreover, the Manipur government on Friday appealed to people to surrender all illegal weapons held by any person across the state within 15 days. The government said in a statement that it was willing to "take a considerate view" of those submitting such weapons within this timeframe. After the deadline, security forces will undertake a comprehensive search operation to recover the remaining weapons, and all persons associated with illegal weapons will be dealt with severely.

Know about Manipur's ethnic conflict

According to reports, the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur claimed nearly 180 lives, while over 1,100 were injured, and thousands displaced. There have reportedly been 5,172 arson cases, including the burning and vandalization of 4,786 houses and 386 religious places during the four-month crisis. A total of 5,668 arms have been lost across the state, with security forces successfully recovering 1,329 arms so far.

Share this timeline