Foundational pillars of Constitution under attack from govt itself: Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Republic Day, said that the pillars of the Indian Constitution were under attack from the government in a "well-planned conspiracy." He added that 2024 is a critical year for India, as it will determine if the country can preserve its constitutional values and democracy. Kharge raised the Indian flag at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru and vowed to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy, and justice.
Founding fathers wouldn't have imagined such challenges
Kharge pointed out that the architects of the Indian Constitution, such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Azad, would never have anticipated the challenges the Constitution now faces. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of scheming to distort the Constitution and make alterations to it.
Kharge's call to action for preserving constitutional values
Addressing the gathering in Bengaluru, Kharge said: "The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution and to make changes to it. All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one." Kharge called on citizens to remain alert and proactive in upholding the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He urged people to unite in defending democracy and constitutional principles.