Statement

Founding fathers wouldn't have imagined such challenges

Kharge pointed out that the architects of the Indian Constitution, such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Azad, would never have anticipated the challenges the Constitution now faces. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of scheming to distort the Constitution and make alterations to it.

Twitter Post

Read Kharge's R-day wish here

Details

Kharge's call to action for preserving constitutional values

Addressing the gathering in Bengaluru, Kharge said: "The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution and to make changes to it. All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one." Kharge called on citizens to remain alert and proactive in upholding the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He urged people to unite in defending democracy and constitutional principles.