BJP named 20 candidates for Karnataka Lok Sabha seats on March 13

Rift in Karnataka BJP: Senior leaders discontent with ticket distribution

By Riya Baibhawi 04:41 pm Mar 20, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Several high-ranking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka have voiced their dissatisfaction with the party's initial list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prominent figures in state politics like Sadananda Gowda, KS Eshwarappa, and Karadi Sanganna are expressing dissatisfaction over not being nominated to contest in their preferred constituencies. To recall, the BJP has released two lists of Lok Sabha candidates as of now.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP's second list of candidates, released on March 13, includes names for 20 out of Karnataka's 28 parliamentary seats. For the 2024 elections, the BJP has decided not to field nine sitting MPs from Karnataka, causing unrest within the party. Several senior leaders have even threatened to join the Congress. To recall, in 2019, the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections in the state, winning 25 out of 28 seats.

Gowda's retirement decision

Gowda reconsiders retirement amidst election controversy

Former Union Minister Gowda, who had declared his withdrawal from electoral politics—before being denied ticket from Bangalore North—reversed his decision, saying there is pressure on him to contest the polls. The Vokkaliga leader has also hinted at joining the Congress. The BJP has fielded Union minister Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, which he represented. "Congress people have asked me, also BJP, what decision has to be taken...I will decide at the appropriate time," Gowda said.

KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa to contest independently from Shivamogga

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa last week announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. He blamed former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his son KE Kantesh being denied a ticket for the Haveri constituency. "Karnataka's BJP is in control of one family, and we are protesting against this. All those people who are talking about Hindutva have been sidelined," he said on Tuesday. Yediyurappa's son and sitting MP BY Raghavendra is the BJP's Shivamogga candidate.

Internal rift in BJP

Sanganna, Madhuswamy express dissatisfaction

Karadi Sanganna, BJP MP from Koppal, also expressed disappointment after being denied a ticket for the constituency he represented in 2014 and 2019. The BJP nominated Dr. Basavaraj Kyavator from the seat. He said he was contacted by the Congress but hasn't "decided anything yet." Similarly, former Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy voiced discontent after BJP fielded V Somanna from Tumakuru. "I am thinking about whether to stay in this party or not when there is no protection here,"he said.

2024 polls

BJP-JD(S) finalize seat-sharing agreement in Karnataka

Earlier in the day, the BJP finalized a seat-sharing agreement with the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), led by HD Deve Gowda, in Karnataka for the general elections. As part of this agreement, the JD(S) will compete for three seats—Mandya, Hassan and Kolar. The development comes just days after the JD(S) leaders expressed their concern over the BJP's announcement of 20 Lok Sabha candidates for Karnataka. The state will go to polls in two phases, April 26 and May 7.