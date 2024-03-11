Next Article

The appointment of two election commissioners is expected later this week

Congress moves SC against appointments of election commissioners

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:09 pm Mar 11, 202401:09 pm

What's the story The Congress on Monday petitioned the Supreme Court against the appointment of new election commissioners days after Election Commissioner (EC) Arun Goel resigned. The plea by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader, Jaya Thakur, urged the court to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre from appointing a chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners. The appointment of commissioners is expected later this week. Thakur alleged the new law regarding CEC and EC appointments goes against the principles of free and fair elections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Goel's departure has left the Election Commission of India (ECI) with just one member, CEC Rajiv Kumar. Notably, the ECI has been operating with one vacant commissioner position since Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement in February. Goel opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, but was appointed as an election commissioner the following day until December 2027. However, his appointment faced scrutiny in the Supreme Court, which questioned the government about the apparent haste in the decision-making process.

Congress leader's plea

Leader invokes 2023 judgment regarding appointment

Thakur's plea emphasized the urgency of the situation, as Lok Sabha elections could be announced at any moment. In her petition, she referred to a 2023 judgment to stop the BJP government from appointing the ECs. To recall, the Constitution Bench of SC in 2023 ruled that election commissioners should be appointed based on recommendations from a panel consisting of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, and the chief justice of India.

EC appointment

Selection panel meeting likely on Wednesday

News18 reported that two election commissioners are likely to be appointed on Friday (March 15) by the committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel will also include a Union Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A selection committee meeting is expected either on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on members' availability, with an official appointment by the President to follow.

Concern

Congress president raised concerns over Goel's resignation

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed Goel's resignation a "dangerous trend" of "eroding independent institutions." Taking to X, he said, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one election commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days." Goel stepped down just before the Lok Sabha poll announcement, citing "personal reasons." However, insiders believe that his disagreements with CEC Kumar may have led to his departure, NDTV reported.

Lok Sabha polls

Uncertainty surrounds Lok Sabha election dates

With Goel's resignation, the question now is whether the announcement of election dates will be altered. The Lok Sabha election dates were previously expected to be announced next week, but Goel's sudden exit has cast doubt on this anticipated timeline. The Congress has urged the Modi government to provide a reasonable explanation for the delay in appointing a new election commissioner and address concerns about the fairness of the upcoming elections.