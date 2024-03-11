Next Article

Supreme Court raps SBI, asks 'what steps have you taken in last 26 days?'

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:10 pm Mar 11, 202412:10 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court (SC) pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday for not complying with its order and missing the March 6 deadline for disclosing electoral bond donor details to the Election Commission. It also dismissed the SBI's plea seeking an extension until June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019. "In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the court asked the SBI.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The SC's comments came while it was hearing a plea from the bank seeking more time to file information on electoral bonds. While the apex top court gave SBI until March 6 to file the details regarding the matter, the bank requested an extension until June 30. In its February 15 ruling, the court called the scheme introduced in 2017 unconstitutional and a violation of the right to information.