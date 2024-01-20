Land scam case: ED records statement of Jharkhand CM Soren

Land scam case: ED records statement of Jharkhand CM Soren

By Snehadri Sarkar

Jharkhand: ED records statement of CM Soren in land scam case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday recorded his official statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case. It pertains to an alleged land ownership scam in the state. Meanwhile, Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers staged a protest outside his house, saying they would not allow ED officials to reach the Jharkhand CM's home to record his statement.

Why does this story matter?

The ED issued eight notices to Soren for questioning in the money laundering case related to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. He had skipped all seven of the previous ED summonses in the case. After the fifth summons, the Jharkhand CM filed a petition in the Supreme Court. However, it directed him to approach the Jharkhand High Court, which dismissed his petition.

Security measures deployed amid JMM protests

Amid the JMM workers' protests, security was beefed up around CM Soren's house and the ED's zonal office in Ranchi. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed." Moreover, the city administration has deployed three-layer security arrangements around the probe agency's office and the CM residence to avoid untoward incidents.

Latest visuals from Jharkhand

Previous raids in Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand in scam case

The ED has been probing over a dozen land deals wherein a group of bureaucrats, intermediaries, and mafias allegedly forged documents from 1932 to grab land. Moreover, it has arrested 14 individuals in the case so far, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan. Previously, the agency conducted several raids at different locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal concerning the alleged land scam case.

ED's earlier raids in illegal mining case

Earlier in January, the ED raided the premises of Soren's press advisor, officials of Sahibganj district, and an ex-MLA as part of its probe into another case related to alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand. Since 2022, the central agency has been investigating a trail of Rs. 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" from illegal mining operations in the state.