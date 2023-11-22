Baba Ramdev responds to SC's warning against misleading ads

By Riya Baibhawi 08:19 pm Nov 22, 202308:19 pm

Baba Ramdev claimed that Patanjali has scientific proof of healing people through its medicines

Baba Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, has fired back at the Supreme Court's warning against airing "false" and "misleading" ads. He said that it's not his company spreading false information, but a "gang of doctors" in modern medicine running a smear campaign against Patanjali. Ramdev stated, "A group of doctors is propagating against yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and our Sanatana values." The yoga guru claimed that Patanjali has solid real-world and scientific proof of healing people through its medicines.

Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court chastised Patanjali Ayurved for publishing misleading advertisements and making disparaging claims against modern medicine on Tuesday. It also said that it would impose a fine of Rs. 1 crore on every product that it claims can cure a particular ailment. The SC was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against misleading ads.

Give us death penalty if false claims proven: Ramdev

Addressing the media, Ramdev claimed that Patanjali cures diseases like type 1 diabetes, thyroid issues, high blood pressure, and obesity through yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. Talking about SC's warning, he said that he respects the top court, the country's law, and the Constitution, and therefore, Patanjali was not engaged in any false propaganda. He instead challenged authorities, saying, "If we are spreading false claims, impose core penalties. Give the death penalty; we are okay with it."

Ramdev urges action against 'medical mafia'

Ramdev further called on authorities to take action against those spreading false propaganda against yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, and India's long-standing medicinal traditions. "In modern medical science, there are some individuals with tamasic and rajasic qualities, whom I have often referred to as the 'medical mafia'. Now, they have become irritated," he said. Ramdev claimed that Patanjali has conducted over 500 research studies, including real-world evidence, scientific findings, pre and post-clinical reports, clinical trials, and protocols, which are publicly available online.

Patanjali sued for using cuttlefish bones in veg product

Earlier this year, Patanjali Ayurved was served a legal notice for allegedly using a non-vegetarian ingredient in one of its products, which has a green label. Lawyer Shasha Jain claimed that Patanjali used Samudra Fen (cuttlefish) in Divya Dant Manjan, a dental care product. To recall, the SC also issued notices to the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Ayush and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. on the IMA's plea this year alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against vaccination.

