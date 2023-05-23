India

You can start exchanging your Rs. 2,000 notes from today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 23, 2023, 12:10 pm 3 min read

While preparing for a rush to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes, which begins on Tuesday, numerous banks have set up dedicated counters, people to manage queues, and enough inventory of lower denomination banknotes. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed that the withdrawal process of Rs. 2,000 currency notes, which will remain legal tender, will continue until September.

Why does this story matter?

Since the RBI announced the move to withdraw Rs. 2,000 notes, it has triggered collective anxiety among citizens, who fear a reprise of the 2016 demonetization.

In the past few days, people across the nation queued at banks and filling stations to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes.

Apart from failed promises to combat counterfeit currency and terrorism, demonetization allegedly caused India's GDP to plunge considerably.

Know about Rs. 2,000 exchange process

Some banks have already reported large deposits of Rs. 2,000 notes, with CNBC reporting that New Delhi's Parliament Street branch of State Bank of India (SBI) recorded 5.6 million deposits on Saturday alone. Presently, there is a Rs. 20,000 cap on exchange per visit to the bank; however, there's no limit on deposits or the number of visits a customer can make daily.

Banks sought police assistance to maintain order

Banks in many states have sought the assistance of local police to regulate queues in case of a heavy rush during the Rs. 2,000 note exchange process, according to the news outlet Hindustan Times. People have also been cautioned by numerous banks against attempting to exchange or deposit counterfeit Rs. 2,000 notes, stating that a police case will be filed against such individuals.

Only 10% of Rs. 2,000 notes in circulation

Almost 12,000 bank branches have set up separate counters for exchanging or depositing the Rs. 2,000 notes in Uttar Pradesh, United Forum of Bank Unions spokesperson Anil Tiwari said. He also revealed that only 10% of the Rs. 2,000 note is currently in circulation. In Lucknow, Rs. 2,000 banknotes worth approximately Rs. 90 crore were deposited in banks and cash deposit machines on Monday.

PNB releases clarification on Rs. 2,000 notes

On Tuesday morning, Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials clarified that customers do not need their Aadhar Card or Official Verified Documents (OVD), nor do they need to fill out any form to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes at their branches, per ANI. The certification was issued after old forms circulated online seeking additional personal details for the deposit process.

Don't rush to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes: RBI governor

Amid all the panic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday stated, "Let me clarify and re-emphasize that it is a part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank." "For a long time, the Reserve Bank has been following a clean note policy. From time to time, RBI withdraws notes of a particular series and issues fresh notes," added Das.