RBI to withdraw Rs. 2,000 currency note from circulation

Written by Chanshimla Varah May 19, 2023, 07:16 pm 1 min read

RBI to withdraw Rs. 2,000 currency note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks to cease issuing Rs. 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. It however stated that the banknotes in Rs. 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. In a press statement, RBI Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal announced that the public is encouraged to deposit or exchange the notes until September 30, 2023.

Here is the press statement