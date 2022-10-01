India

October to see 21 bank holidays including entire first week

October to see 21 bank holidays including entire first week

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 01, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

The RBI prepares the holiday list for every month under three categories.

October is the month of festivities which means many non-working days for banks and financial institutions. As per the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks could be closed for up to 21 days in October. The RBI holiday calendar includes Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays of the month, along with national and state holidays.

Information Many holidays are region and state specific

The RBI prepares the holiday list for every month under three categories namely — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Respective banks will not function on regional festivals like Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, and Diwali among others which account for a total of 15 days this month.

Details Online services to remain active

It is notable that online facilities such as net banking and UPI services will continue to be functional and the branches being closed will have no bearing upon these facilities. The month will kick off with nine holidays straight including Dussehra, Eid and Sunday. If you have bank related work, it is advised that you reschedule accordingly.

1st week Some regions might see banks shut for the entire week

October 1: Closing of bank accounts October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/Sunday October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) October 4: Durga Puja (Maha Navami)/birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva October 5: Dussehra/birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain) October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain)

2nd and 3rd week The third week has the most working days in October

Second week October 8: Eid (birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed) October 9: Second Sunday October 13: Karwa Chauth October 14: Friday following Eid-Milad-ul-Nabi Third Week October 16: Third Sunday October 18: Kati Bihu

4th week Ahmedabad banks shut for Sardar Patel, Bihar, J'khand for Chhath

October 24: Kali Puja/Laxmi Puja/Diwali October 25: Laxmi Puja/Diwali/Govardhan Puja October 26: Govardhan Puja/Bhai Dooj October 27: Bhai Dooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Ningol Chakkouba October 31: Chhath Puja/ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary A detailed list of all holidays could be found on RBI's official website and this url - rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx.

Regional holidays These holidays are not pan-India

Most of these holidays are limited to specific states and regions. Durga Puja holidays are for Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. The holiday on Karwa Chauth is only for Shimla, while the holiday on the Friday following Eid is only for Jammu and Srinagar. Diwali holidays are countrywide except Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Imphal. Kati Bihu holiday is only for Guwahati.