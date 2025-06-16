How China's brain chip challenges Neuralink's global dominance
What's the story
China has successfully conducted its first clinical trial of a brain-computer interface (BCI), a technology that enables brain signals to control external devices.
The trial was performed on a patient with tetraplegia in March, as reported by the Global Times.
It makes China only the second country after the US to reach this milestone in BCI research and development.
Technological breakthrough
Patient controls devices with mind within weeks of surgery
The patient, who underwent surgery in March, was able to control electronic devices with their mind within weeks of the procedure.
This was revealed by a statement from the Shanghai-based Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology.
The BCI system used in this trial is a wireless invasive implant that marks a significant advancement in technology aimed at restoring functionality for paralyzed individuals.
Implant details
Implant used in trial is world's smallest BCI system
The BCI system used in this trial is the smallest of its kind, measuring just 26mm in diameter and less than 6mm thick.
It is also more than 100 times more flexible than the one developed by Neuralink Corp., co-founded by Elon Musk.
This remarkable flexibility and miniaturization make it a promising candidate for future applications in brain-computer interfacing technology.
Next Quadrant
Researchers aim to help patient perform complex physical actions
The research team, which includes experts from Huashan Hospital at Fudan University, plans to enable the patient to control a robotic arm with their thoughts.
This will involve performing more complex physical actions like grasping and holding a cup.
The center also hopes that BCI technology could be approved by authorities and hit the market as early as 2028.