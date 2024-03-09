Next Article

Weeks before Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns

By Shikha Chaudhry 09:33 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned from his position, leaving the Election Commission of India (ECI) with just one member, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar. Notably, the ECI has been operating with one vacant commissioner position since Anup Pandey's retirement in February. This unexpected move comes just weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and with three years remaining in Goel's term.

Background on Goel's career

Goel, who took office as Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022, has an impressive background. Born in Patiala on December 7, 1962, he holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics and received the Chancellors Medal of Excellence for his outstanding academic performance at Punjabi University. He also holds a post-graduate degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge. Before joining the ECI, he served as Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry, following a 37-year career as an IAS officer.

His appointment was challenged in the SC

Goel opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, and was then appointed as an Election Commissioner the following day. His appointment faced scrutiny in the Supreme Court, where the government was questioned about the apparent haste in the decision-making process. And now, his departure from the ECI raises concerns about its ability to function effectively during this crucial time, given the current shortage of commissioners.

What did the court say?

"Minister of Law picks up four names from the list of names shortlisted...The file was put up on November 18; moves the same day. Even PM recommends the name on the same day. We don't want any confrontation, but was this done in any haste? What's the tearing hurry," the court had asked then. However, a two-judge bench dismissed the petition last year, acknowledging that a Constitution Bench had previously reviewed the matter but declined to revoke Goel's appointment.