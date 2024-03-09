Next Article

Lok Sabha and assembly elections will take place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh

TDP, BJP, JanaSena form alliance for Lok Sabha, assembly polls

By Chanshimla Varah 06:18 pm Mar 09, 202406:18 pm

What's the story The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N Chandrababu Naidu, has joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JanaSena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Naidu described the alliance as a "win-win" for both Andhra Pradesh and India. The development came after Naidu's recent meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to discuss seat sharing. Notably, the Lok Sabha and assembly elections will take place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The TDP was a key member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018, when Naidu departed due to concerns over financial support for the state. The move backfired for the TDP, as in the 2019 elections it managed to win only three of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Since then, Naidu has been attempting to reintegrate into the NDA camp. Pawan Kalyan-led JSP, meanwhile, had already partnered with the TDP and had been urging the BJP to follow suit.

Announcement

3 parties to make formal announcement soon

A joint statement from the three parties is expected shortly. A TDP-BJP rally has also been planned for March 17 in Guntur, reports added. But considering the TDP's traditional hold in the southern state, it may contest 17 out of the 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, reports said, quoting sources. The BJP, on the other hand, may contest six Lok Sabha seats, while the JSP will likely contest two seats.

Twitter Post

Naidu met Shah and Nadda in Delhi

Naidu

It will be a sweep: Naidu

Naidu, for his part, has confirmed the allaince, telling PTI, "Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state." While announcing the alliance, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence for the upcoming polls. He said that the alliance would sweep the elections in Andhra while lashing out at the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress, which is in power in the state.

Negotiations

Party leaders have held discussions regarding the alliance

Negotiations between party leaders have been ongoing for several days. Shah and Nadda represented the BJP, while Naidu and actor-turned-politician Kalyan represented their respective parties. Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar announced on Friday that the three parties had "decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls" and were finalizing the details. In Odisha too, the BJP is expected to form a pact with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the upcoming elections.