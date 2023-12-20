Bills to replace criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha

1/1

Politics 1 min read

Bills to replace criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha

By Chanshimla Varah 05:21 pm Dec 20, 202305:21 pm

Three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country were passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The three bills—Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita—seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.