2 more opposition MPs suspended from Parliament today

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:30 pm Dec 20, 202303:30 pm

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more MPs from the opposition parties for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for "misconduct," PTI reported. Both the suspended members, Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff, are from Kerala. Chazhikadan is from the Kerala Congress (Mani), and Ariff belongs to the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM).

Why does this story matter?

A whopping 144 opposition MPs have been suspended during the Parliament Winter Session so far. The action followed their alleged "unruly conduct" while protesting the recent Parliament security breach and demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement. On December 13, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouting slogans and setting off smoke canisters.

The suspension order was issued on the motion of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after the MPs allegedly displayed placards and entered the Well of the House. With this, 144 opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament. The Winter Session, which began on December 4, saw 14 MP suspensions on December 14, 79 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday.