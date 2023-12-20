PM Modi calls VP Dhankhar over mimicry row

By Riya Baibhawi 12:19 pm Dec 20, 202312:19 pm

PM Modi said he has been facing insults for over 20 years

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday said that he received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed deep concern and condemnation over the alleged disrespectful behavior by some MPs. This came after video clips of suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Dhankhar were broadcast on TV and shared on social media. Opposition is staging protests outside the parliament following the suspension of over 140 MPs from the remainder of the Winter Session.

PM Modi shares his own experience with insults

Dhankhar assured the PM that the actions of a few would not deter him from performing his duty and upholding the Constitution's principles. He stated, "I'm committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path." PM Modi told Dhankhar that he himself has experienced such insults for over 20 years but found it unfortunate that it could happen to a constitutional office like the Vice President and within Parliament.

Watch: Kalyan Banerjee mimicks Dhankhar

142 opposition leaders suspended from Parliament

Forty-nine Lok Sabha MPs were suspended on Tuesday, while 68 members from both Houses were suspended for the entire session a day earlier. Another 11 Rajya Sabha members remain suspended until a Privileges Committee report is submitted. Last week, 14 MPs, including one Rajya Sabha member, were suspended. They were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on last week's Parliament security breach.