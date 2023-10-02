TMC to hold mega 2-day protest in Delhi from today

1/10

Politics 3 min read

TMC to hold mega 2-day protest in Delhi from today

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:29 am Oct 02, 202311:29 am

TMC MGNREGA protest begins today, party MPs to hold a sit-in at Rajghat

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and West Bengal ministers are set to hold a mega two-day protest in New Delhi starting Monday. They will first launch a peaceful sit-in at Raj Ghat on Monday to oppose the central government's alleged delay in releasing funds of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the West Bengal government. Furthermore, the party will also organize a peaceful rally on Tuesday comprising MGNREGA job card holders.

2/10

Attempts to block protest, alleges TMC

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached the national capital on Sunday, with 49 buses comprising TMC workers, who are scheduled to reach Delhi on Monday. Notably, the party had to mobilize buses after the Indian Railways refused to rent special trains to TMC workers, citing the unavailability of rakes. Earlier, Banerjee alleged the denial of trains and cancellation of a flight to the national capital were part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s attempts to scuttle the TMC's demonstration.

3/10

Banerjee met top TMC leaders in Delhi on Sunday

Banerjee and top party leaders, including Babul Supriyo, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dola Sen, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met on Sunday at TMC MP Sougata Roy's residence in Delhi to chalk out the strategy for their protest. Ahead of the meeting, Banerjee told ANI, "The MPs and the ministers are meeting here tonight (Sunday). There will be discussions and deliberations, and we will explore the way forward."

4/10

Here's what Banerjee said

5/10

TMC given verbal permission to hold protest: Banerjee

Mint reported that TMC General Secretary Banerjee earlier revealed the permission to protest at Jantar Mantar was given to them verbally, but the written authorization was still awaited. "Section 144 has been imposed in that area (around Jantar Mantar)," he added.

6/10

Key details on TMC's Delhi protest

Revealing details on the two-day protest, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay told PTI that party leaders would go to Raj Ghat at 1:30pm to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday and then start their rally there. The TMC leader also revealed that Banerjee will hold a press conference on Monday evening, where the party will reveal its schedule for Tuesday in detail.

7/10

Video of Bandopadhyay's remarks

8/10

Bengal v/s central government over fund release

Reportedly, Banerjee has claimed that the West Bengal government sent verified lists of beneficiaries under the aforementioned schemes in December last year, but the BJP-led Centre has yet to make payments. However, the saffron party has played down the TMC's claims and asserted that the funds were stopped over the issue of "irregularities."

9/10

Top Bengal BJP leader attacks TMC over Delhi protest

On the TMC's Delhi protest, Bengal BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul told ANI, "Even after so many months have passed, why isn't the West Bengal government...giving accounts to the Centre?" "You will remember that there are four districts in West Bengal. They have accepted that corruption has happened, and they had to pay compensation. Has a single person been arrested because of these 100 days of work corruption that has happened?" she added.

10/10

Check out Paul's comments here on TMC