Winter Session of Parliament to begin on December 4

1/5

India 2 min read

Winter Session of Parliament to begin on December 4

By Riya Baibhawi 07:46 pm Nov 09, 202307:46 pm

The union minister revealed that 15 sittings are planned over a period of 19 days

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday that the Winter Session of Parliament will take place from December 4th to 22nd. The union minister revealed that 15 sittings are planned over a period of 19 days. "Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," he wrote in an X post. Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Parliament is also expected to be brought up.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

There are three sessions of Parliament—budget, monsoon, and winter. Traditionally, Parliament's winter session begins in the third week of November and ends before Christmas. This year, an emergency session of the Parliament was called between 18 to 22 September. It was during this special session that the women's reservation bill, which provides 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state and union territory assemblies, was passed.

3/5

Key bills to be considered during winter session

During the winter session, three bills aiming to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act are expected to be considered. The Standing Committee on Home Affairs recently adopted the three reports. Another significant bill pending in Parliament concerns the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. Introduced during the Monsoon Session, this bill seeks to align the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary.

4/5

Announcement by Joshi

5/5

Session right after results of assembly elections

The session also takes place the day after the results of assembly elections in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. It will be the first full session in the new Parliament building.