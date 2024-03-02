Next Article

Gadkari sends legal notices to top Congress leaders

Gadkari's legal notices to Kharge, Ramesh over misleading interview clip

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:09 am Mar 02, 202411:09 am

What's the story Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken legal action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh for allegedly sharing misleading and defamatory information about him. This comes after a 19-second video clip from Gadkari's interview with "The Lallantop" web portal was allegedly shared out of context by the grand old party leaders. Gadkari's attorney, Balendu Shekhar, expressed shock at the content and posts shared by the official Congress account on a social media platform.

Legal notice

Gadkari demands removal of posts, written apology

Gadkari's legal notices demand that the posts be removed from the microblogging site X within 24 hours and that a written apology be issued to him within three days. Furthermore, Gadkari plans to pursue all available civil and criminal actions against them if these conditions are unmet. While claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's interview was twisted and distorted, Gadkari's lawyer added, "The same has been done deliberately and consciously with a selected piece of Hindi captions."

Lawyer's claims

Video shared to malign Gadkari's reputation: BJP minister's lawyer

Shekhar also said they were fully aware of the context of Gadkari's remark, which was intended to highlight the BJP-led central government's efforts to bring about development in the country. He alleged the video was shared to malign Gadkari's reputation. The 19-second video shared by the Congress shows Gadkari saying, "Today the villages, poor, laborers and farmers are unhappy." "There are no good roads, no pure water to drink, no good hospitals, no good schools in the villages," he continued.

BJP's response

Factory of lies: BJP's response to Congress

Responding to the post, the BJP labeled the grand old party a "factory of lies" and alleged that their "product that is made is made by adulteration of lies." "Our question to the Congress Party is that even after being in power for more than six decades, you are still remembering the problems like pure water, pucca houses, hospitals, good roads in the villages," it added.

Twitter Post

You can check out BJP, Congress's post on Gadkari