Chandigarh mayor resigns before SC hearing; 3 AAP councilors quit

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Manoj Sonkar resigned from the post of Chandigarh mayor, citing "moral grounds" on Sunday. To recall, the Chandigarh mayoral elections held last month were marred by allegations of vote tampering by the presiding officer. Sonkar's resignation came a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear the matter. The move also followed the resignations of three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors in Chandigarh, who quit the party and joined the BJP on Sunday night.

Following the announcement of the Chandigarh mayoral poll results, the AAP and the Congress accused the BJP of cheating. They claimed that Presiding Officer Anil Masih was captured "tampering" with ballot papers in a video submitted to the SC. The BJP has dismissed these allegations. However, during the initial SC hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court would not allow the "murder of democracy," and ordered that all records of the electoral proceedings be preserved.

AAP councilors' resignation to help BJP in fresh polls

The shift of three AAP councilors—Neha Musawat, Poonam Devi and Gurcharan Kala—to the BJP will give the party and edge over the AAP-Congress coalition in the fresh mayoral polls. The BJP had 14 councilors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. After the three new additions the tally reached 17. They also have the support of one Shiromani Akali Dal councillor. BJP's Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher also has voting rights as an ex-officio member which brings the party's strength to 19.

Councilors coerced to quit: AAP

The AAP now has 10 councilors while its ally the Congress has seven. Reacting to the move, AAP Chandigarh leader Sunny Ahluwalia said that the AAP councillors were coerced into quitting. "The entire country knows what happened on January 30 and that 20 votes were polled in favor of our candidate," he said. "Now they have threatened our councilors and made them join. Everyone knows what is happening and how they have threatened them," Ahluwalia added.

AAP called for fresh polls

Alleging that the mayoral elections were not conducted in a fair manner, the AAP had earlier moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The party had demanded that the elections be canceled and the mayor stopped from assuming office. It also called for a fresh election under the supervision of a retired HC judge. After the High Court refused to intervene, the AAP had approached the apex court