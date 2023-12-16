Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Rajya Sabha leader: Reports

Politics 2 min read

Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Rajya Sabha leader: Reports

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:18 pm Dec 16, 202306:18 pm

AAP assigns Raghav Chadha big responsibility in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reportedly appointed MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha. Chandha will replace AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, the party leadership reportedly said that in the absence of Singh, Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the Upper House.

Details on AAP's letter regarding Chadha's appointment

According to PTI, sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that the AAP has sent a letter naming Chadha as its floor leader. However, it is currently with Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody for implementation. While the party has 10 MPs in the Upper House, AAP has the fourth-largest strength in the Rajya Sabha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension revoked after 115 days

The Rajya Sabha on December 4 revoked the suspension of Chadha, nearly 115 days after the AAP MP was suspended over the alleged breach of privilege during the monsoon session on August 11. Chadha was accused of suggesting the names of five Rajya Sabha members for a select committee concerning the controversial Delhi services bill without their consent.

Singh arrested in Delhi liquor policy case

On the other hand, Singh is currently lodged in Tihar jail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on October 4. The ED accused him of being a key conspirator in the now-scrapped liquor policy in Delhi. Both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing the alleged scam separately. According to ED, Singh received a Rs. 2 crore bribe through associates from accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora.

Know about ongoing probe in Delhi liquor policy case

Central probe agencies have claimed that the AAP benefitted from the 2021-22 excise policy. Under the policy, the Arvind Kejriwal administration withdrew from the retail sale of liquor, allowing only private operators to run liquor stores. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged irregularities and ordered an investigation into the policy. Besides Singh, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been apprehended in the case.