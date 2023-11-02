Politically motivated: Kejriwal to skip ED summons regarding Delhi liquorgate

By Prateek Talukdar 10:59 am Nov 02, 202310:59 am

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly not appear before the ED for questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking them to withdraw the summons issued to him in the Delhi liquor policy case, calling it "illegal, politically motivated, and sent at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will reportedly not appear before the probe agency for questioning, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

AAP leaders have expressed apprehension that he may be arrested after questioning, as a political vendetta to crush the opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have said that Kejriwal's arrest is imminent. Kejriwal is not named as an accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s chargesheet. AAP's Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already imprisoned in the same case.

Kejriwal to campaign in poll-bound MP's Singrauli today

Kejriwal said in his letter, "The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states." However, the letter does not mention him skipping the scheduled appearance. He will reportedly travel to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Thursday to campaign for the state's upcoming assembly elections, India Today reported.

CBI grilled Kejriwal for 9 hours in April

He was previously questioned on the case by the CBI in April, when the agency reportedly grilled him for nine hours. The ED in its preliminary complaint in January 2022 said he spoke to Sameer Mahendru, one of the main accused, over a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused Vijay Nair, AAP's former communication in charge.

95% of cases targeting opposition leaders: AAP's Raghav Chadha

On Wednesday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that 95% of the cases filed by the CBI and ED are against opposition leaders. In March, 14 parties approached the Supreme Court, citing the same figure, and accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing investigative agencies. The Indian Express reported in September 2022 that, in the last 18 years, 85% of cases registered were against opposition leaders.