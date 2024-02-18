Kamal Nath addresses BJP switch rumors

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:42 pm Feb 18, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath clarified on Sunday that he had not spoken to anyone after rumor mills suggested that he could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I said yesterday that if there is something like that, I will inform you all. I did not talk to anyone," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The rumors were triggered as many Congress heavyweights like former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha, Rakesh Katare, joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Reports also claimed that Nath was unhappy over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth, and Rahul Gandhi is understood to be upset with him since the Congress lost the assembly polls last year.

Details

Nakul Nath removes 'Congress' from his bio

Adding to the gossip, Nath's son, Nakul Nath, removed "Congress" from his profile bio on X (formerly Twitter). It was earlier speculated that Nath may join the BJP with his son and several MLAs. When asked about the speculated switch, Nath said on Saturday, "It's not about denying; you are saying this; you people are getting excited." "I'm not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there were any such thing, I would inform you first," Nath added.

Reaction

Congress's reaction to Nath joining BJP

After Nath's exit rumors gained momentum, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders stressed the decades-old ties between the former state CM and the party to dismiss the speculation. Moreover, state party chief Jitu Patwari recalled how former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi described Nath as her "third son." "Can you dream of the third son of Indira Gandhi joining the BJP?" he asked.

Tewari's exit?

Manish Tewari to join BJP too?

Amid speculation that Nath may soon join the BJP, another rumor that senior Congress politician Manish Tewari may join the saffron party made the rounds as well. On Sunday, Tewari's office denied the reports and called them "baseless" and "unfounded." "Manish Tewari is in his constituency and looking after development work there. Last night, he stayed at a Congress worker's home," India Today quoted the Congress MP's office as saying.