Modi to address Parliament on Monday, BJP issues 3-line whip

By Chanshimla Varah 06:50 pm Feb 04, 202406:50 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Monday. The whip was issued as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential Address, which was delivered on January 31. Insiders told NDTV that PM Modi's speech will likely outline the government's accomplishments and set the agenda for the upcoming general election, among others.

President Murmu's address highlights economic achievements

The report added that the party wants all MPs to carefully listen to the speech so that they can repeat the key points when campaigning in their parliamentary constituencies. In her presidential address last week, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's economic achievements, noting that reforms have elevated India from the "fragile five" to one of the "top five" global economies. BJP sources said many MPs were absent during the discussion; hence, a whip has been issued.

What is a whip

A whip is a written ordinance that requires party members to be present in a state assembly or Parliament during an important vote or that they vote in a particular way. The term comes from the British practice of "whipping in" parliamentarians to follow the party line. The three-line whip is the strictest. A whip is also an important office-bearer of the party in Parliament. The whip ensures that the party remains unified and house business runs efficiently and effectively.

BJP released its campaign song

The timing of the whip issuance doesn't come as a surprise, with the Lok Sabha elections likely only months away. Just recently, the BJP released its campaign song for the election, titled Modi ko chunte hai. The song highlights the achievements of PM Modi's government and talks about why people choose him as their leader. It also shows the inauguration of Ram Mandir, which is likely to give PM Modi an advantage in the elections considering the Hindu majority population.