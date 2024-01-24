Context

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 in India. The Ministry of Women and Child Development and the government of India initiated it in 2008 to raise awareness about the injustices faced by girls in India. Over the years, the government of India has introduced several schemes, such as "Save the Girl Child" and "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," among others, to improve the conditions of the girl child.

Government initiatives for girl child empowerment

Other initiatives by the government for girl empowerment include, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the CBSE Udaan Scheme, free or subsidized education for girl children, and reservations for women in colleges and universities. Balika Samridhi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana, Mukhyamantri Laadli Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana, Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree Scheme, and Nanda Devi Kanya Yojana are among the many other schemes.

Telangana Police's SHE teams organize awareness programs

Statewise, the Telangana Police's SHE Teams celebrated National Girl Child Day on Wednesday by organizing comprehensive awareness campaigns at various schools in Hyderabad. SHE Teams were launched on October 24, 2014, in Hyderabad City. It is part of the state government's objective of ensuring a "completely safe and secure environment for women within the larger concept of friendly policing." There are currently 331 SHE teams working in Telangana.