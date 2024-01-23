Clashes in Mumbai ahead of Ram Mandir event: Security strengthened

1/7

India 2 min read

Clashes in Mumbai ahead of Ram Mandir event: Security strengthened

By Riya Baibhawi 01:11 pm Jan 23, 202401:11 pm

Thirteen people have been arrested in one of the incidents

Clashes of communal nature were reported from parts of Mumbai and Nagpur, ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. In one of the incidents that took place in Mumbai's Mira Road, thirteen people were arrested, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. After the clashes, security arrangements have been strengthened in Mira Road. Two first information reports (FIRs) have also been registered, police said.

2/7

Police investigation underway: Fadnavis

According to the Indian Express, communal clashes were reported from Mira Road and Panvel in Mumbai. Minor clashes were reported in other parts of the state, including Nagpur. One person sustained serious injuries in the attack in Mumbai's Naya Nagar area, while a few others received minor injuries. Police in Mumbai have called for peace. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, added that a police investigation has been initiated.

3/7

Read Fadnavis's full statement here

4/7

Rallies, arguments and stone pelting in Mira Road

Two incidents occurred in Mira Road, one on Sunday night and the other on Monday evening, police said. Authorities prevented Hindu rallies from entering areas with a high Muslim population to avoid any untoward incident. On Sunday, around 11pm, a group carrying saffron flags was stopped by locals, leading to an argument with another community. Two groups were also involved in stone pelting in Mira Road area on Monday. Purported videos of the incident where shared online.

5/7

Purported videos of the clash go viral

6/7

Zero tolerance for those who disturb law: Government

Police received reports of the incidents and deployed additional forces in response. Commissioner, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police Madhukar Pandey was quoted as saying that five people were arrested immediately. The rest of the arrests came on Monday. Fadnavis said in a statement: "There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra."

7/7

Tensions in Panvel

Meanwhile, in Panvel, a group holding a Jai Shri Ram rally passed by the Kachhi mohalla, a Muslim-dominated area. Tensions rose when they shouted slogans near a mosque, leading to a confrontation with residents. The verbal exchange escalated into a scuffle, causing injuries to three individuals. No police case was filed. In a separate incident at Panvel railway station on Monday, video footage showed members of two communities chanting slogans. Railway Police intervened, and cross complaints were filed against both.