Ram Lalla idol's first photo revealed before consecration ceremony

Ram Lalla idol's first photo revealed before consecration ceremony

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:07 pm Jan 19, 2024

The photograph was shared by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

The first glimpse of the new idol of Lord Ram, housed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, has been unveiled ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, or consecration ceremony set for January 22. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje shared the photo, showcasing the deity as a five-year-old child standing tall. Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj has crafted the 51-inch idol from black stone.

PM sleeping on floor, consuming only coconut water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following a set of rules and rituals ahead of participation in the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following "Yam rules" for the rituals. The 11-day code includes penance and purifying the mind and body with meditation and special "satvik" diet. The PM is sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water, reports said.

Light a diya in your home on January 22: PM

PM Modi has requested the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22, stating that "we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram." Instead, he encouraged everyone to visit starting January 23 and asked every Indian to light a diya in their home on January 22. Over 11,000 guests from across India and abroad have been specially invited by the temple trust to witness the consecration ceremony.

Idol carved out of stone, weighs over 150kg

The Ram Lalla idol has been carved out of stone and weighs "somewhere between 150 to 200kgs. According to reports, the current idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last seven decades, will also remain in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple. The idol reached the temple late Wednesday evening and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum. It was formally installed on Thursday.