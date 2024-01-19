Republic Day: Security stepped up at all Delhi metro stations

By Riya Baibhawi 12:13 pm Jan 19, 202412:13 pm

The additional security checks could lead to long queues at some metro stations

Ahead of Republic Day, the security checks for passengers will be intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at all Delhi metro stations from January 19 to January 27. In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the enhanced security check might lead to long queues at some metro stations, especially during peak hours. "Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly... Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," the statement said.

Airspace restrictions in national capital

Delhi's airspace will experience restrictions from January 19 to 25, as well as on January 26 and 29, due to Republic Day preparations. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating that non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will be prohibited from taking off or landing at Delhi airport between 10:00am and 1:15pm during this period. The official confirmed that scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators will not be affected.

DMRC seeks passengers' cooperation

Rehearsals underway for 75th Republic Day parade

Rehearsals are underway at the Kartavya Path in Delhi for the 75th Republic Day parade. Armed forces contingents can be seen marching to drumbeats during the dress rehearsals early morning. The rehearsals, which began on January 13, will continue till January 21. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the possible routes to avoid, given the dress rehearsals.

Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals

Which routes to avoid during parade rehearsals?

A statement issued by the Delhi Traffic Police said: "In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 1015 hours to 1230 hours on these dates." "Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic," the advisory said.

8,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, at least 8,000 police personnel have been deployed across the capital. In addition, night patrol duties have been assigned to the security personnel. The personnel on night patrol have been tasked with checking hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, especially those near railway stations and bus terminals to check visitors entering and leaving Delhi, officials said.

French President Emmanuel Macron this year's chief guest

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest for this year's celebrations. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. American President Joe Biden was earlier invited to the event but he reportedly declined.