Biryani is most-ordered dish on Zomato in 2023

1/4

Business 2 min read

Biryani is most-ordered dish on Zomato in 2023

By Akash Pandey 07:14 pm Dec 25, 202307:14 pm

Biryani continues to dominate the charts like the previous year

Zomato has released its yearly report on ordering patterns, disclosing the top three dishes that were most frequently ordered. Biryani led the list of most-ordered dishes on the platform in 2023, with a whopping 10.09 crore orders. To put into perspective, this number of biryani orders could fill eight Qutub Minars in Delhi. Meanwhile, Swiggy's year-end report also mentioned biryani as the most-ordered dish on its platform, with 2.5 biryanis ordered per second in 2023.

2/4

Pizza took the second spot

Pizza trailed closely behind at the second position, with over 7.45 crore orders. These orders are enough to fill an area larger than five Eden Garden cricket stadiums, said Zomato. Noodle bowls claimed the third spot on the list, with over 4.55 crore orders placed this year. The company stated that this quantity of noodles could wrap around Earth's circumference 22 times.

3/4

Highest breakfast orders recorded from Bengaluru

Bengaluru took the lead for the highest number of breakfast orders, while Delhi users placed more late-night orders. Notably, Zomato's largest single order of the year, worth Rs. 46,273, also came from Bengaluru. A Mumbai-based user made a total of 121 orders within a single day. Additional unusual instances include a Bengaluru user sending 1,389 gift orders valued at Rs. 6.6 lakh through Zomato.

4/4

Mumbai resident named nation's biggest foodie

Zomato crowned a Mumbai resident named Hanees as the "nation's biggest foodie." The user placed an impressive 3,580 orders in 2023, averaging nine orders per day.